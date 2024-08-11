Ducat 1851 (Hamburg, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1851 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32601 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,620. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.

