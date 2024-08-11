Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
Ducat 1851 (Hamburg, Free City)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,979)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 10,516
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1851
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1851 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32601 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,620. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Künker (6)
- Lanz München (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
1198 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
847 $
Price in auction currency 775 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date February 1, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date November 20, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Lanz München
Date July 1, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search