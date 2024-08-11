Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Ducat 1851 (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse Ducat 1851 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse Ducat 1851 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,979)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 10,516

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1851 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32601 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,620. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.

Hamburg Ducat 1851 at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
1198 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1851 at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
847 $
Price in auction currency 775 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1851 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1851 at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - April 22, 2022
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1851 at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1851 at auction Goldberg - June 2, 2020
Seller Goldberg
Date June 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1851 at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1851 at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1851 at auction Heritage - February 1, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date February 1, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1851 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1851 at auction Künker - November 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date November 20, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1851 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1851 at auction Künker - September 29, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1851 at auction Lanz München - July 1, 2011
Seller Lanz München
Date July 1, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1851 at auction UBS - September 7, 2009
Seller UBS
Date September 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1851 at auction Künker - June 25, 2002
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2002
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1851 at auction Münzen & Medaillen - October 3, 2001
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date October 3, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

