Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Ducat 1850 (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse Ducat 1850 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse Ducat 1850 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün e.K.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,979)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 10,430

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1850 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24141 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,093. Bidding took place January 2, 2012.

  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Künker (8)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • UBS (1)
Hamburg Ducat 1850 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
639 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1850 at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
915 $
Price in auction currency 775 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1850 at auction Busso Peus - November 8, 2019
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1850 at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1850 at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1850 at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1850 at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1850 at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1850 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1850 at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition MS63 NGC
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1850 at auction Künker - March 13, 2007
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1850 at auction UBS - January 24, 2005
Seller UBS
Date January 24, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1850 at auction Künker - June 21, 2004
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1850 at auction Künker - September 23, 2003
Seller Künker
Date September 23, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1850 at auction Künker - October 1, 2002
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

