Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
Ducat 1850 (Hamburg, Free City)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,979)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 10,430
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1850
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1850 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24141 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,093. Bidding took place January 2, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (2)
- Künker (8)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
639 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
915 $
Price in auction currency 775 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 23, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
