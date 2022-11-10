Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Dreiling 1846 (Hamburg, Free City)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,187)
  • Weight 0,513 g
  • Pure silver (0,0031 oz) 0,0959 g
  • Diameter 13 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 573,540

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Dreiling
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Dreiling 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 564 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Hamburg Dreiling 1846 at auction Russiancoin - November 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 1600 RUB
Hamburg Dreiling 1846 at auction Russiancoin - November 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg Dreiling 1846 at auction Russiancoin - August 5, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg Dreiling 1846 at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 1400 RUB
Hamburg Dreiling 1846 at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hamburg Dreiling 1846 at auction Rauch - March 26, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date March 26, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Hamburg Dreiling 1846 at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 13, 2015
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg Dreiling 1846 at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 4, 2015
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 4, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg Dreiling 1846 at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 17, 2015
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 17, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg Dreiling 1846 at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 22, 2015
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 22, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg Dreiling 1846 at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 6, 2015
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 6, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg Dreiling 1846 at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 14, 2014
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 14, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg Dreiling 1846 at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 5, 2014
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 5, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg Dreiling 1846 at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 11, 2014
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 11, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg Dreiling 1846 at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 23, 2014
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg Dreiling 1846 at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 14, 2014
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 14, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg Dreiling 1846 at auction Reinhard Fischer - January 17, 2014
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 17, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg Dreiling 1846 at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 15, 2013
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 15, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg Dreiling 1846 at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 19, 2013
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 19, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg Dreiling 1846 at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 24, 2013
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 24, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg Dreiling 1846 at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
