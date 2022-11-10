Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
Dreiling 1846 (Hamburg, Free City)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,187)
- Weight 0,513 g
- Pure silver (0,0031 oz) 0,0959 g
- Diameter 13 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 573,540
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination Dreiling
- Year 1846
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Dreiling 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 564 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 1600 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 1400 RUB
12
