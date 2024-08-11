Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Ducat 1807 (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse Ducat 1807 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse Ducat 1807 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,979)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 6,000

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1807 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4750 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Hamburg Ducat 1807 at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
760 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1807 at auction GINZA - February 10, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date February 10, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1038 $
Price in auction currency 155000 JPY
Hamburg Ducat 1807 at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1807 at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1807 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1807 at auction Teutoburger - May 23, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1807 at auction Gärtner - October 12, 2021
Seller Gärtner
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1807 at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1807 at auction Höhn - November 14, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1807 at auction Auction World - July 19, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1807 at auction Künker - January 31, 2019
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1807 at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1807 at auction Möller - June 9, 2017
Seller Möller
Date June 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1807 at auction Emporium Hamburg - March 24, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date March 24, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1807 at auction Emporium Hamburg - March 24, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date March 24, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1807 at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 16, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date December 16, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1807 at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 16, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date December 16, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1807 at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1807 at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1807 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1807 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

