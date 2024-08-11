Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
Ducat 1807 (Hamburg, Free City)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,979)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 6,000
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1807
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1807 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4750 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (8)
- Gärtner (2)
- GINZA (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (3)
- Höhn (2)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Künker (16)
- Möller (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Teutoburger (5)
- UBS (3)
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
760 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller GINZA
Date February 10, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1038 $
Price in auction currency 155000 JPY
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
