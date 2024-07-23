1 Shilling 1846 (Hamburg, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg 1 Shilling 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 566 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

