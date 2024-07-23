Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

1 Shilling 1846 (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse 1 Shilling 1846 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse 1 Shilling 1846 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 1,083 g
  • Pure silver (0,0131 oz) 0,4061 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 240,000

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination 1 Shilling
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg 1 Shilling 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 566 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Russiancoin (6)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1846 at auction Stephen Album - July 23, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1846 at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1846 at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1846 at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1846 at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1846 at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1846 at auction Russiancoin - April 8, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 8, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1846 at auction Russiancoin - September 3, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 3, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1846 at auction Russiancoin - April 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1846 at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1846 at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1846 at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1846 at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1846 at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1846 at auction Teutoburger - February 23, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 23, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1846 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1846 at auction Heritage - May 9, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date May 9, 2010
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Shilling 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

