Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
1 Shilling 1846 (Hamburg, Free City)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 1,083 g
- Pure silver (0,0131 oz) 0,4061 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 240,000
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination 1 Shilling
- Year 1846
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg 1 Shilling 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 566 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (2)
- Russiancoin (6)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 23, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
