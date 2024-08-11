Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
Ducat 1818 (Hamburg, Free City)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,979)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 7,000
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1818
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1818 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21010 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,955. Bidding took place May 28, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Baldwin's (1)
- CNG (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (7)
- Stack's (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1572 $
Price in auction currency 241000 JPY
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date February 24, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 31, 2009
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search