Ducat 1818 (Hamburg, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1818 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21010 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,955. Bidding took place May 28, 2009.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (4) XF (5) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) Service NGC (3)