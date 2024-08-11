Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Ducat 1818 (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse Ducat 1818 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse Ducat 1818 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,979)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 7,000

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1818 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21010 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,955. Bidding took place May 28, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (7)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Hamburg Ducat 1818 at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1572 $
Price in auction currency 241000 JPY
Hamburg Ducat 1818 at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
Hamburg Ducat 1818 at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1818 at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1818 at auction Künker - February 4, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1818 at auction Westfälische - February 24, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date February 24, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1818 at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1818 at auction Künker - June 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1818 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1818 at auction CNG - June 19, 2012
Seller CNG
Date June 19, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1818 at auction Künker - June 23, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1818 at auction Heritage - May 31, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date May 31, 2009
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1818 at auction Baldwin's - September 25, 2007
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2007
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1818 at auction Künker - September 27, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

