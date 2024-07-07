Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

32 Schilling 1809 C.A.I.G. (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse 32 Schilling 1809 C.A.I.G. - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse 32 Schilling 1809 C.A.I.G. - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Numismatik Naumann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,969)
  • Weight 14,170 g
  • Pure silver (0,4415 oz) 13,7307 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination 32 Schilling
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (134) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg 32 Schilling 1809 with mark C.A.I.G.. This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62489 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 576. Bidding took place March 9, 2022.

Hamburg 32 Schilling 1809 C.A.I.G. at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Hamburg 32 Schilling 1809 C.A.I.G. at auction Naumann - May 5, 2024
Seller Naumann
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Hamburg 32 Schilling 1809 C.A.I.G. at auction Coinhouse - March 30, 2024
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Hamburg 32 Schilling 1809 C.A.I.G. at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg 32 Schilling 1809 C.A.I.G. at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Hamburg 32 Schilling 1809 C.A.I.G. at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg 32 Schilling 1809 C.A.I.G. at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg 32 Schilling 1809 C.A.I.G. at auction Russiancoin - October 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg 32 Schilling 1809 C.A.I.G. at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg 32 Schilling 1809 C.A.I.G. at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg 32 Schilling 1809 C.A.I.G. at auction Stephen Album - March 21, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Hamburg 32 Schilling 1809 C.A.I.G. at auction Holmasto - December 17, 2022
Seller Holmasto
Date December 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg 32 Schilling 1809 C.A.I.G. at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg 32 Schilling 1809 C.A.I.G. at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Hamburg 32 Schilling 1809 C.A.I.G. at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Hamburg 32 Schilling 1809 C.A.I.G. at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg 32 Schilling 1809 C.A.I.G. at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg 32 Schilling 1809 C.A.I.G. at auction Anticomondo - September 8, 2022
Seller Anticomondo
Date September 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Hamburg 32 Schilling 1809 C.A.I.G. at auction Bruun Rasmussen - August 6, 2022
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date August 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg 32 Schilling 1809 C.A.I.G. at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg 32 Schilling 1809 C.A.I.G. at auction Numisor - June 27, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date June 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Hamburg 32 Schilling 1809 C.A.I.G. at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 32 Schilling 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

