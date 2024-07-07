Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
32 Schilling 1809 C.A.I.G. (Hamburg, Free City)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,969)
- Weight 14,170 g
- Pure silver (0,4415 oz) 13,7307 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination 32 Schilling
- Year 1809
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (134) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg 32 Schilling 1809 with mark C.A.I.G.. This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62489 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 576. Bidding took place March 9, 2022.
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Anticomondo
Date September 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date August 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
