32 Schilling 1809 C.A.I.G. (Hamburg, Free City)

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg 32 Schilling 1809 with mark C.A.I.G.. This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62489 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 576. Bidding took place March 9, 2022.

