Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
1 Shilling 1840 H.S.K. (Hamburg, Free City)
Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 1,083 g
- Pure silver (0,0131 oz) 0,4061 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 143,869
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination 1 Shilling
- Year 1840
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg 1 Shilling 1840 with mark H.S.K.. This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 28205 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,528. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (4)
- Künker (3)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Russiancoin (6)
- Stephen Album (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 8, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 55 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2014
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2013
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 14, 2010
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2007
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Shilling 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search