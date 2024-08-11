Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
Ducat 1872 B (Hamburg, Free City)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,979)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 30,000
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1872
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1872 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 771 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,150. Bidding took place February 12, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- Aurea (1)
- Busso Peus (5)
- Emporium Hamburg (9)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (4)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- Künker (16)
- Leu (1)
- Möller (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (3)
- Via (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (5)
- Westfälische (2)
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
916 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
342 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date June 8, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1872 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search