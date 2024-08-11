Ducat 1872 B (Hamburg, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1872 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 771 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,150. Bidding took place February 12, 2023.

