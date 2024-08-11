Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Ducat 1872 B (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse Ducat 1872 B - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse Ducat 1872 B - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,979)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 30,000

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1872
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1872 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 771 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,150. Bidding took place February 12, 2023.

Hamburg Ducat 1872 B at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
916 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1872 B at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
342 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1872 B at auction Via - November 6, 2023
Seller Via
Date November 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1872 B at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1872 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1872 B at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1872 B at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1872 B at auction Aurea - June 5, 2021
Seller Aurea
Date June 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1872 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1872 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1872 B at auction Spink - December 13, 2020
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1872 B at auction Künker - September 29, 2020
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1872 B at auction VL Nummus - September 15, 2019
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1872 B at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1872 B at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1872 B at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1872 B at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1872 B at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1872 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1872 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - June 8, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date June 8, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1872 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1872 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hamburg Coin catalog of Free City Coins of Hamburg in 1872 All hamburg coins hamburg gold coins hamburg coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
