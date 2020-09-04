Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
Sechsling 1839 H.S.K. (Hamburg, Free City)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,250)
- Weight 0,769 g
- Pure silver (0,0062 oz) 0,1923 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 353,856
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination Sechsling
- Year 1839
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Sechsling 1839 with mark H.S.K.. This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1498 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place May 27, 2021.
