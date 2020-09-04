Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Sechsling 1839 H.S.K. (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse Sechsling 1839 H.S.K. - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse Sechsling 1839 H.S.K. - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Dr. Stadler Münzen & Medaillen

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,250)
  • Weight 0,769 g
  • Pure silver (0,0062 oz) 0,1923 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 353,856

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Sechsling
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Sechsling 1839 with mark H.S.K.. This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1498 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place May 27, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Westfälische (2)
Hamburg Sechsling 1839 H.S.K. at auction Stare Monety - September 4, 2020
Hamburg Sechsling 1839 H.S.K. at auction Stare Monety - September 4, 2020
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 4, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Hamburg Sechsling 1839 H.S.K. at auction Westfälische - December 13, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Hamburg Sechsling 1839 H.S.K. at auction Westfälische - December 13, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sechsling 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

