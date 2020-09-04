Sechsling 1839 H.S.K. (Hamburg, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Sechsling 1839 with mark H.S.K.. This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1498 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place May 27, 2021.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1)