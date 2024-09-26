Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Coins of Hamburg 1839

Gold coins

Obverse Ducat 1839
Reverse Ducat 1839
Ducat 1839
Average price 930 $
Sales
0 8

Silver coins

Obverse Sechsling 1839 H.S.K.
Reverse Sechsling 1839 H.S.K.
Sechsling 1839 H.S.K.
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse Dreiling 1839 H.S.K.
Reverse Dreiling 1839 H.S.K.
Dreiling 1839 H.S.K.
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 10
Top lot
Top lot
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
