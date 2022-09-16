Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
Dreiling 1839 H.S.K. (Hamburg, Free City)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,187)
- Weight 0,513 g
- Pure silver (0,0031 oz) 0,0959 g
- Diameter 13 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 299,136
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination Dreiling
- Year 1839
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Dreiling 1839 with mark H.S.K.. This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3319 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place September 13, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- Chaponnière (1)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Russiancoin (4)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 650 RUB
