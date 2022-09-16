Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Dreiling 1839 H.S.K. (Hamburg, Free City)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,187)
  • Weight 0,513 g
  • Pure silver (0,0031 oz) 0,0959 g
  • Diameter 13 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 299,136

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Dreiling
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Dreiling 1839 with mark H.S.K.. This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3319 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place September 13, 2022.

Hamburg Dreiling 1839 H.S.K. at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Hamburg Dreiling 1839 H.S.K. at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 650 RUB
Hamburg Dreiling 1839 H.S.K. at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg Dreiling 1839 H.S.K. at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg Dreiling 1839 H.S.K. at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg Dreiling 1839 H.S.K. at auction Karamitsos - March 7, 2020
Seller Karamitsos
Date March 7, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Hamburg Dreiling 1839 H.S.K. at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hamburg Dreiling 1839 H.S.K. at auction Rauch - March 26, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date March 26, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg Dreiling 1839 H.S.K. at auction WAG - August 28, 2016
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Hamburg Dreiling 1839 H.S.K. at auction Chaponnière - September 7, 2014
Seller Chaponnière
Date September 7, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Dreiling 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

