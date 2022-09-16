Dreiling 1839 H.S.K. (Hamburg, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Dreiling 1839 with mark H.S.K.. This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3319 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place September 13, 2022.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (2) XF (1) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (1)