Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Ducat 1839 (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse Ducat 1839 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse Ducat 1839 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,979)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 9,045

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1839 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4782 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • Künker (4)
Hamburg Ducat 1839 at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
970 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1839 at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
1137 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1839 at auction Hess Divo - May 31, 2017
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 31, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1839 at auction Künker - June 23, 2016
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1839 at auction Hess Divo - May 29, 2014
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 29, 2014
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1839 at auction Künker - October 11, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1839 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1839 at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Hamburg Ducat 1839 at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hamburg Coin catalog of Free City Coins of Hamburg in 1839 All hamburg coins hamburg gold coins hamburg coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search