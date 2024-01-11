Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
1 Shilling 1837 H.S.K. (Hamburg, Free City)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 1,083 g
- Pure silver (0,0131 oz) 0,4061 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 152,639
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination 1 Shilling
- Year 1837
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg 1 Shilling 1837 with mark H.S.K.. This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 559 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Denga1700 (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Katz (8)
- Künker (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
- Russiancoin (10)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 140 USD
Seller Heritage
Date December 31, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date August 15, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Shilling 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search