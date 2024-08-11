Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
Ducat 1824 (Hamburg, Free City)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,979)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 6,970
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1824
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1824 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3947 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place June 27, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (2)
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
2160 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
1517 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
