Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Ducat 1865 (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse Ducat 1865 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse Ducat 1865 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,979)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 23,755

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1865 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 27348 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,058. Bidding took place January 15, 2013.

Hamburg Ducat 1865 at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
815 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1865 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - July 6, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date July 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
304 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1865 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1865 at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1865 at auction Teutoburger - May 23, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1865 at auction Sonntag - November 24, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1865 at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1865 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1865 at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1865 at auction WAG - December 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date December 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1865 at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2017
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1865 at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1865 at auction Kricheldorf - February 21, 2017
Seller Kricheldorf
Date February 21, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1865 at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1865 at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1865 at auction Westfälische - November 24, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date November 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1865 at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Hamburg Ducat 1865 at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1865 at auction Künker - June 25, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1865 at auction Teutoburger - May 30, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 30, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1865 at auction Künker - March 11, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1865 at auction Aurea - December 6, 2014
Seller Aurea
Date December 6, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

