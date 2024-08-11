Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
Ducat 1865 (Hamburg, Free City)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,979)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 23,755
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1865
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1865 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 27348 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,058. Bidding took place January 15, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
815 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date July 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
304 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price


Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price


Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price


Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price


Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price


Seller Kricheldorf
Date February 21, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price


Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price


Seller Westfälische
Date November 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price


Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price


