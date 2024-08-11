Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Ducat 1820 (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse Ducat 1820 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse Ducat 1820 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,979)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 7,000

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1820 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31506 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,480. Bidding took place August 5, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Schweizerischer Bankverein (1)
  • WAG (2)
Hamburg Ducat 1820 at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
1939 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1820 at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1655 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1820 at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1820 at auction Heritage - August 7, 2020
Hamburg Ducat 1820 at auction Heritage - August 7, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1820 at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 18, 2019
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 18, 2019
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1820 at auction Künker - January 31, 2019
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1820 at auction HIRSCH - February 17, 2017
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 17, 2017
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1820 at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1820 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1820 at auction Künker - October 6, 2008
Seller Künker
Date October 6, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1820 at auction Künker - October 7, 2007
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1820 at auction Schweizerischer Bankverein - April 29, 1974
Hamburg Ducat 1820 at auction Schweizerischer Bankverein - April 29, 1974
Seller Schweizerischer Bankverein
Date April 29, 1974
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hamburg Coin catalog of Free City Coins of Hamburg in 1820 All hamburg coins hamburg gold coins hamburg coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search