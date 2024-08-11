Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
Ducat 1820 (Hamburg, Free City)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,979)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 7,000
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1820
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1820 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31506 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,480. Bidding took place August 5, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Heritage (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Künker (5)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- Schweizerischer Bankverein (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
1939 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1655 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 18, 2019
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 17, 2017
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
