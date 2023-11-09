Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
1 Shilling 1855 (Hamburg, Free City)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 1,083 g
- Pure silver (0,0131 oz) 0,4061 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination 1 Shilling
- Year 1855
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg 1 Shilling 1855 . This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1940 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place March 15, 2016.
Сondition
Service
- All companies
- Frühwald (1)
- Grün (4)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (3)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (6)
- Russiancoin (21)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Stack's
Date February 22, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 40 USD
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Shilling 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search