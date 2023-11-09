1 Shilling 1855 (Hamburg, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg 1 Shilling 1855 . This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1940 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place March 15, 2016.

