Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

1 Shilling 1855 (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse 1 Shilling 1855 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse 1 Shilling 1855 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 1,083 g
  • Pure silver (0,0131 oz) 0,4061 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination 1 Shilling
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg 1 Shilling 1855 . This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1940 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place March 15, 2016.

Hamburg 1 Shilling 1855 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1855 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1855 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1855 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1855 at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1855 at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1855 at auction Russiancoin - June 9, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1855 at auction Stack's - February 22, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date February 22, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 40 USD
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1855 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1855 at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1855 at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1855 at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1855 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1855 at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date July 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1855 at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1855 at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1855 at auction Russiancoin - April 8, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 8, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1855 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1855 at auction Russiancoin - January 14, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1855 at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1855 at auction Russiancoin - September 3, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 3, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Shilling 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

