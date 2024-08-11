Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Ducat 1825 (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse Ducat 1825 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse Ducat 1825 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,979)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 10,400

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1825 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 211 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place January 31, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
Hamburg Ducat 1825 at auction V. GADOURY - October 31, 2020
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 31, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
1170 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1825 at auction Künker - January 31, 2019
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
2066 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1825 at auction Künker - February 4, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1825 at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1825 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1825 at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1825 at auction Künker - June 18, 2007
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1825 at auction Künker - March 14, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

