Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
1 Shilling 1818 H.S.K. (Hamburg, Free City)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 1,083 g
- Pure silver (0,0131 oz) 0,4061 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 18,528
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination 1 Shilling
- Year 1818
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg 1 Shilling 1818 with mark H.S.K.. This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2389 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Shilling 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search