Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
Ducat 1848 (Hamburg, Free City)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,979)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 10,434
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1848
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1848 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6227 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place October 10, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (2)
- HERVERA (1)
- Künker (6)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
840 $
Price in auction currency 840 USD
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1065 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date November 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
