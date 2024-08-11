Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Ducat 1848 (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse Ducat 1848 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse Ducat 1848 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,979)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 10,434

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1848 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6227 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place October 10, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Hamburg Ducat 1848 at auction Heritage - September 25, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
840 $
Price in auction currency 840 USD
Hamburg Ducat 1848 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1065 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1848 at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hamburg Ducat 1848 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2017
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hamburg Ducat 1848 at auction Westfälische - November 25, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date November 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hamburg Ducat 1848 at auction Künker - March 11, 2014
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hamburg Ducat 1848 at auction Künker - October 11, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Hamburg Ducat 1848 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hamburg Ducat 1848 at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Hamburg Ducat 1848 at auction HERVERA - May 3, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date May 3, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hamburg Ducat 1848 at auction Soler y Llach - May 2, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hamburg Ducat 1848 at auction Künker - June 17, 2001
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

