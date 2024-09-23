Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Coins of Hamburg 1848

Gold coins

Obverse Ducat 1848
Reverse Ducat 1848
Ducat 1848
Average price 770 $
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
VL Nummus
Auction Sep 15, 2024
