Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Ducat 1815 (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse Ducat 1815 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse Ducat 1815 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,979)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 9,965

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1815
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1815 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4758 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Hamburg Ducat 1815 at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
593 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1815 at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
454 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1815 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1815 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1815 at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2011
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

