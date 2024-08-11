Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
Ducat 1815 (Hamburg, Free City)
Photo by: Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,979)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 9,965
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1815
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1815 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4758 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Grün (1)
- Künker (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
593 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
454 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search