Ducat 1815 (Hamburg, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1815 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4758 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2) VF (2)