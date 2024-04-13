Sechsling 1855 A (Hamburg, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Sechsling 1855 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 569 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

