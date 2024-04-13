Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
Sechsling 1855 A (Hamburg, Free City)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,250)
- Weight 0,769 g
- Pure silver (0,0062 oz) 0,1923 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 97,920
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination Sechsling
- Year 1855
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Sechsling 1855 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 569 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (2)
- KM NUMIS (1)
- Künker (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- WAG (3)
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date March 14, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 6, 2017
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
