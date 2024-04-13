Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Sechsling 1855 A (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse Sechsling 1855 A - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse Sechsling 1855 A - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,250)
  • Weight 0,769 g
  • Pure silver (0,0062 oz) 0,1923 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 97,920

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Sechsling
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Sechsling 1855 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 569 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

  All companies
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • WAG (3)
Hamburg Sechsling 1855 A at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Hamburg Sechsling 1855 A at auction KM NUMIS - June 15, 2022
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 110 CZK
Hamburg Sechsling 1855 A at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hamburg Sechsling 1855 A at auction WAG - March 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date March 14, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Hamburg Sechsling 1855 A at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 5, 2020
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 5, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Hamburg Sechsling 1855 A at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2020
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Hamburg Sechsling 1855 A at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hamburg Sechsling 1855 A at auction Heritage - July 6, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date July 6, 2017
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Hamburg Sechsling 1855 A at auction Heritage - August 20, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Hamburg Sechsling 1855 A at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hamburg Sechsling 1855 A at auction Sonntag - June 3, 2014
Seller Sonntag
Date June 3, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Hamburg Sechsling 1855 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hamburg Sechsling 1855 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hamburg Sechsling 1855 A at auction Baldwin's - September 25, 2007
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sechsling 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

