Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
Ducat 1805 (Hamburg, Free City)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,979)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 9,466
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1805
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1805 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4748 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
1837 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
1557 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
