Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Ducat 1805 (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse Ducat 1805 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse Ducat 1805 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,979)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 9,466

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1805
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1805 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4748 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (3)
Hamburg Ducat 1805 at auction Künker - January 31, 2019
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
1837 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1805 at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
1557 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1805 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hamburg Coin catalog of Free City Coins of Hamburg in 1805 All hamburg coins hamburg gold coins hamburg coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search