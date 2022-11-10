Dreiling 1807 H.S.K. (Hamburg, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Dreiling 1807 with mark H.S.K.. This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1861 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 820. Bidding took place November 17, 2021.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (2) XF (4) VF (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) Service NGC (2)