Hamburg Period: 1800-1872
Dreiling 1807 H.S.K. (Hamburg, Free City)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,187)
- Weight 0,513 g
- Pure silver (0,0031 oz) 0,0959 g
- Diameter 13 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 384,000
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination Dreiling
- Year 1807
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Dreiling 1807 with mark H.S.K.. This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1861 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 820. Bidding took place November 17, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 2500 RUB
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
932 $
Price in auction currency 820 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date October 17, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
