Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Dreiling 1807 H.S.K. (Hamburg, Free City)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,187)
  • Weight 0,513 g
  • Pure silver (0,0031 oz) 0,0959 g
  • Diameter 13 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 384,000

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Dreiling
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Dreiling 1807 with mark H.S.K.. This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1861 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 820. Bidding took place November 17, 2021.

Hamburg Dreiling 1807 H.S.K. at auction Russiancoin - November 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 2500 RUB
Hamburg Dreiling 1807 H.S.K. at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
932 $
Price in auction currency 820 EUR
Hamburg Dreiling 1807 H.S.K. at auction Russiancoin - November 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg Dreiling 1807 H.S.K. at auction Russiancoin - August 5, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg Dreiling 1807 H.S.K. at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hamburg Dreiling 1807 H.S.K. at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 10, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hamburg Dreiling 1807 H.S.K. at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Hamburg Dreiling 1807 H.S.K. at auction Stack's - October 17, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date October 17, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Hamburg Dreiling 1807 H.S.K. at auction WAG - October 5, 2014
Seller WAG
Date October 5, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg Dreiling 1807 H.S.K. at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Hamburg Dreiling 1807 H.S.K. at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hamburg Dreiling 1807 H.S.K. at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hamburg Dreiling 1807 H.S.K. at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Hamburg Dreiling 1807 H.S.K. at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hamburg Dreiling 1807 H.S.K. at auction Künker - September 28, 2010
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Dreiling 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

