Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

1 Shilling 1817 H.S.K. (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse 1 Shilling 1817 H.S.K. - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse 1 Shilling 1817 H.S.K. - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 1,083 g
  • Pure silver (0,0131 oz) 0,4061 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 18,528

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination 1 Shilling
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg 1 Shilling 1817 with mark H.S.K.. This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1002 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 58. Bidding took place August 28, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WAG (1)
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1817 H.S.K. at auction WAG - August 28, 2016
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Shilling 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hamburg Coin catalog of Free City Coins of Hamburg in 1817 All hamburg coins hamburg silver coins hamburg coins 1 Shilling Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search