1 Shilling 1817 H.S.K. (Hamburg, Free City)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 1,083 g
- Pure silver (0,0131 oz) 0,4061 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 18,528
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination 1 Shilling
- Year 1817
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg 1 Shilling 1817 with mark H.S.K.. This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1002 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 58. Bidding took place August 28, 2016.
