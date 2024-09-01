Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Coins of Hamburg 1843

Gold coins

Obverse Ducat 1843
Reverse Ducat 1843
Ducat 1843
Average price 900 $
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Sep 18, 2024
