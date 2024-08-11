Ducat 1843 (Hamburg, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1843 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4786 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (3) XF (6) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) Service NGC (2)