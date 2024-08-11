Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Ducat 1843 (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse Ducat 1843 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse Ducat 1843 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,979)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 11,808

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1843 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4786 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (7)
  • UBS (1)
Hamburg Ducat 1843 at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
953 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1843 at auction Dorotheum - November 26, 2021
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
1233 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1843 at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1843 at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1843 at auction Grün - November 21, 2014
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1843 at auction Künker - March 11, 2014
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1843 at auction Künker - October 11, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1843 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 3, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1843 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1843 at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1843 at auction Künker - March 14, 2002
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2002
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1843 at auction Künker - March 13, 2001
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1843 at auction UBS - September 13, 1999
Seller UBS
Date September 13, 1999
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

