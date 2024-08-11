Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Coins of Hamburg 1823

Gold coins

Obverse Ducat 1823
Reverse Ducat 1823
Ducat 1823
Average price 1400 $
Sales
0 7

Silver coins

Obverse 1 Shilling 1823 H.S.K.
Reverse 1 Shilling 1823 H.S.K.
1 Shilling 1823 H.S.K.
Average price 260 $
Sales
0 17
Obverse Sechsling 1823 H.S.K.
Reverse Sechsling 1823 H.S.K.
Sechsling 1823 H.S.K.
Average price 540 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Dreiling 1823 H.S.K.
Reverse Dreiling 1823 H.S.K.
Dreiling 1823 H.S.K.
Average price 480 $
Sales
0 7
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search