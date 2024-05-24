Sechsling 1823 H.S.K. (Hamburg, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Sechsling 1823 with mark H.S.K.. This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1343 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 575. Bidding took place May 15, 2014.

Сondition XF (3) VF (1)