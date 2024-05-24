Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Sechsling 1823 H.S.K. (Hamburg, Free City)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,250)
  • Weight 0,769 g
  • Pure silver (0,0062 oz) 0,1923 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 30,240

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Sechsling
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Sechsling 1823 with mark H.S.K.. This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1343 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 575. Bidding took place May 15, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (3)
Hamburg Sechsling 1823 H.S.K. at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
357 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Hamburg Sechsling 1823 H.S.K. at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
788 $
Price in auction currency 575 EUR
Hamburg Sechsling 1823 H.S.K. at auction Künker - November 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date November 20, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Sechsling 1823 H.S.K. at auction Künker - September 28, 2010
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sechsling 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hamburg Coin catalog of Free City Coins of Hamburg in 1823 All hamburg coins hamburg silver coins hamburg coins Sechsling Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search