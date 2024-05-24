Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
Sechsling 1823 H.S.K. (Hamburg, Free City)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,250)
- Weight 0,769 g
- Pure silver (0,0062 oz) 0,1923 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 30,240
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination Sechsling
- Year 1823
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Sechsling 1823 with mark H.S.K.. This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1343 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 575. Bidding took place May 15, 2014.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date November 20, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
