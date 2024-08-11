Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Ducat 1823 (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse Ducat 1823 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse Ducat 1823 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,979)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 8,700

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1823 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7440 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place March 14, 2013.

Сondition
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (4)
Hamburg Ducat 1823 at auction Aurea - December 10, 2022
Seller Aurea
Date December 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
738 $
Price in auction currency 17000 CZK
Hamburg Ducat 1823 at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
1819 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1823 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Hamburg Ducat 1823 at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Hamburg Ducat 1823 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Hamburg Ducat 1823 at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition UNC DETAILS NCS
Selling price
******

Hamburg Ducat 1823 at auction Künker - October 7, 2007
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

