Dreiling 1823 H.S.K. (Hamburg, Free City)

Specification
- Metal Silver (0,187)
- Weight 0,513 g
- Pure silver (0,0031 oz) 0,0959 g
- Diameter 13 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 21,120
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination Dreiling
- Year 1823
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Dreiling 1823 with mark H.S.K.. This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8676 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place October 30, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (6)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Künker
Date November 20, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
379 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
