Dreiling 1823 H.S.K. (Hamburg, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Dreiling 1823 with mark H.S.K.. This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8676 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place October 30, 2012.

Сondition AU (5) XF (2)