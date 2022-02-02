Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Dreiling 1823 H.S.K. (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse Dreiling 1823 H.S.K. - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse Dreiling 1823 H.S.K. - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,187)
  • Weight 0,513 g
  • Pure silver (0,0031 oz) 0,0959 g
  • Diameter 13 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 21,120

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Dreiling
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Dreiling 1823 with mark H.S.K.. This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8676 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place October 30, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (6)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Hamburg Dreiling 1823 H.S.K. at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Hamburg Dreiling 1823 H.S.K. at auction Künker - November 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date November 20, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
379 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Hamburg Dreiling 1823 H.S.K. at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Dreiling 1823 H.S.K. at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Dreiling 1823 H.S.K. at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Dreiling 1823 H.S.K. at auction Künker - September 28, 2010
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Dreiling 1823 H.S.K. at auction Künker - March 10, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Dreiling 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

