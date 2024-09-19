Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Coins of Hamburg 1829

Gold coins

Obverse Ducat 1829
Reverse Ducat 1829
Ducat 1829
Average price 1400 $
Sales
0 8
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
