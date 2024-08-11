Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Ducat 1829 (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse Ducat 1829 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse Ducat 1829 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,979)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 9,606

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1829 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6220 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place October 10, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Künker (4)
Hamburg Ducat 1829 at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1670 $
Price in auction currency 1550 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1829 at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
1364 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1829 at auction Emporium Hamburg - June 8, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date June 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1829 at auction Künker - October 11, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1829 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1829 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1829 at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1829 at auction Heritage - September 15, 2006
Seller Heritage
Date September 15, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

