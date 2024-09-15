Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Coins of Hamburg 1821

Gold coins

Obverse Ducat 1821
Reverse Ducat 1821
Ducat 1821
Average price 1300 $
Sales
0 8
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
VL Nummus
Auction Sep 15, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search