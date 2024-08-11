Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
Ducat 1821 (Hamburg, Free City)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,979)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 9,900
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1821
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1821 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4763 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Künker (5)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
992 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 18, 2019
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
758 $
Price in auction currency 750 CHF
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search