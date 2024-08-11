Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Ducat 1821 (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse Ducat 1821 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse Ducat 1821 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,979)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 9,900

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1821 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4763 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Hamburg Ducat 1821 at auction Künker - September 29, 2020
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
992 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1821 at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 18, 2019
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 18, 2019
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
758 $
Price in auction currency 750 CHF
Hamburg Ducat 1821 at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1821 at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1821 at auction Künker - February 4, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1821 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1821 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1821 at auction UBS - January 23, 2006
Seller UBS
Date January 23, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

