Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Coins of Hamburg 1868

Gold coins

Obverse Ducat 1868 B
Reverse Ducat 1868 B
Ducat 1868 B
Average price 700 $
Sales
0 28
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search