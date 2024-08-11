Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
Ducat 1868 B (Hamburg, Free City)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,979)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 25,700
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1868
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1868 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33862 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,680. Bidding took place January 21, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
1020 $
Price in auction currency 1020 USD
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1315 $
Price in auction currency 1200 CHF
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
12
