Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Ducat 1868 B (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse Ducat 1868 B - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse Ducat 1868 B - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,979)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 25,700

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1868 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33862 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,680. Bidding took place January 21, 2020.

Hamburg Ducat 1868 B at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
1020 $
Price in auction currency 1020 USD
Hamburg Ducat 1868 B at auction Münzenonline - April 26, 2024
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1315 $
Price in auction currency 1200 CHF
Hamburg Ducat 1868 B at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1868 B at auction Frankfurter - November 4, 2022
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1868 B at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1868 B at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1868 B at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1868 B at auction Sonntag - November 24, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1868 B at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1868 B at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1868 B at auction SINCONA - May 20, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date May 20, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1868 B at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1868 B at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 17, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1868 B at auction Heritage - January 17, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1868 B at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1868 B at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2016
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1868 B at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 13, 2015
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1868 B at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 22, 2015
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 22, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1868 B at auction Künker - March 11, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1868 B at auction Künker - March 11, 2014
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1868 B at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

