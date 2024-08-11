Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
Ducat 1834 (Hamburg, Free City)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,979)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 10,050
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1834
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1834 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1922 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place September 25, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Künker (9)
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
3275 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
1080 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2014
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
