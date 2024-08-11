Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Ducat 1834 (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse Ducat 1834 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse Ducat 1834 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,979)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 10,050

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1834 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1922 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place September 25, 2021.

Hamburg Ducat 1834 at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
3275 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1834 at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
1080 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1834 at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1834 at auction Künker - June 25, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1834 at auction Hess Divo - May 29, 2014
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1834 at auction Künker - March 11, 2014
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2014
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1834 at auction Künker - October 11, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1834 at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1834 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1834 at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1834 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2011
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1834 at auction Künker - June 22, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

