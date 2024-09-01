Catalog
Search
Auctions
Pricing
MENU
Catalog
Search
Auctions
Pricing
Support
Account
Sign up
Sign in
Currency
USD
US dollar
Euro
Pound sterling
Swiss franc
Polish złoty
Russian ruble
Language
English
English
Polski
Русский
Deutsch
Español
USD
USD
(US dollar)
EUR
(Euro)
GBP
(Pound sterling)
CHF
(Swiss franc)
PLN
(Polish złoty)
RUB
(Russian ruble)
English
Polski
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Sign In
Home
Catalog
Hamburg
1857
Hamburg
Period:
1800-1872
1800-1872
Free City
1800-1872
Home
Catalog
Hamburg
1857
Coins of Hamburg 1857
Select a category
All
Gold
Gold coins
Ducat 1857
Average price
600 $
Sales
0
16
Best offers
Nomisma Spa
Auction
Sep 1, 2024
VL Nummus
Auction
Sep 15, 2024
Pesek Auctions
Auction
Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search
Year
Close
Hamburg
Period
1800-1872
Category
Close
???
Hamburg
Period
1800-1872
Free City
1800-1872
Become a Partner
Email
*
Phone
Organization
Contact Person
Send
Advertising
Email
*
Phone
Organization
Contact Person
Send
How can we help?
Email
*
Name
Question
*
Attach file
Select file
Send