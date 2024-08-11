Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Ducat 1857 (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse Ducat 1857 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse Ducat 1857 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,979)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 10,732

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1857
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1857 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4800 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • Leu (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • VL Nummus (1)
Hamburg Ducat 1857 at auction Auction World - July 17, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
549 $
Price in auction currency 76000 JPY
Hamburg Ducat 1857 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
431 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1857 at auction VL Nummus - November 7, 2021
Seller VL Nummus
Date November 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1857 at auction Künker - September 29, 2020
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1857 at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1857 at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1857 at auction Rauch - April 11, 2018
Seller Rauch
Date April 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1857 at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2016
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1857 at auction Künker - March 11, 2014
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1857 at auction Teutoburger - February 23, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 23, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1857 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1857 at auction Felzmann - February 21, 2011
Seller Felzmann
Date February 21, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1857 at auction Leu - October 30, 2009
Seller Leu
Date October 30, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1857 at auction Künker - September 28, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1857 at auction Künker - September 28, 2004
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1857 at auction Leu - October 22, 2002
Seller Leu
Date October 22, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hamburg Coin catalog of Free City Coins of Hamburg in 1857 All hamburg coins hamburg gold coins hamburg coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search