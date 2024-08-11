Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
Ducat 1857 (Hamburg, Free City)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,979)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 10,732
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1857
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1857 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4800 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
549 $
Price in auction currency 76000 JPY
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
431 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Seller VL Nummus
Date November 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 23, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date February 21, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
