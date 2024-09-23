Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Coins of Hamburg 1801

Gold coins

Obverse 2 Ducat 1801
Reverse 2 Ducat 1801
2 Ducat 1801
Average price 1600 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse Ducat 1801
Reverse Ducat 1801
Ducat 1801
Average price 1800 $
Sales
0 6
