Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

2 Ducat 1801 (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse 2 Ducat 1801 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse 2 Ducat 1801 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,979)
  • Weight 6,981 g
  • Pure gold (0,2197 oz) 6,8344 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 1,273

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination 2 Ducat
  • Year 1801
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg 2 Ducat 1801 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4738 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Leu (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Hamburg 2 Ducat 1801 at auction Künker - January 26, 2022
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1809 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Hamburg 2 Ducat 1801 at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
1023 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Hamburg 2 Ducat 1801 at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Hamburg 2 Ducat 1801 at auction Künker - October 11, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hamburg 2 Ducat 1801 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hamburg 2 Ducat 1801 at auction Westfälische - February 8, 2011
Seller Westfälische
Date February 8, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hamburg 2 Ducat 1801 at auction Goldberg - September 20, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date September 20, 2005
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Hamburg 2 Ducat 1801 at auction Heritage - January 10, 2005
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2005
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Hamburg 2 Ducat 1801 at auction Leu - May 7, 2001
Seller Leu
Date May 7, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Category
Year
Search