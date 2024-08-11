Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Ducat 1801 (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse Ducat 1801 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse Ducat 1801 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,979)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 7,236

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1801
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1801 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24371 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,440. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

Hamburg Ducat 1801 at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
622 $
Price in auction currency 2300 PLN
Hamburg Ducat 1801 at auction Künker - June 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
1274 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1801 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2018
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1801 at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1801 at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1801 at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1801 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

