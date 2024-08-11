Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
Ducat 1801 (Hamburg, Free City)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,979)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 7,236
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1801
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1801 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24371 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,440. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
622 $
Price in auction currency 2300 PLN
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
1274 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1801 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
