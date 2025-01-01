flag
ШвейцарияПериод:1850-2022 1850-2022

Каталог монет Конфедерации (1850-2022)

Всего добавлено монет: 58

Период чеканки Конфедерации
Coin photoCoin photo
Switzerland, Confederation
10 Francs 1913 B "Vreneli"
Gold$270-1200Coin photoCoin photo
Switzerland, Confederation
10 Francs 1922 B "Vreneli"
Gold$250$2903647Coin photoCoin photo
Switzerland, Confederation
10 Francs 1911 B "Vreneli"
Gold$490$4200236Coin photoCoin photo
Switzerland, Confederation
20 Francs 1913 B "Vreneli"
Gold$520-181Coin photoCoin photo
Switzerland, Confederation
20 Francs 1930 B "Vreneli"
Gold$540-2291Coin photoCoin photo
Switzerland, Confederation
100 Francs 1925 B "Vreneli"
Gold$13,000$13,0001295Coin photoCoin photo
Switzerland, Confederation
20 Francs 1895 B. Small cross countermark
Gold$85,000-04Coin photoCoin photo
Switzerland, Confederation
20 Francs 1897 B "Vreneli"
Gold$550-091Coin photoCoin photo
Switzerland, Confederation
20 Francs 1898 B "Vreneli"
Gold$530-091Coin photoCoin photo
Switzerland, Confederation
10 Francs 1915 B "Vreneli"
Gold$290-0158Coin photoCoin photo
Switzerland, Confederation
20 Francs 1886
Gold$490-2217Coin photoCoin photo
Switzerland, Confederation
25 francs 1959 B
Gold$44,000-01Coin photoCoin photo
Switzerland, Confederation
10 Francs 1914 B "Vreneli"
Gold$240-093Coin photoCoin photo
Switzerland, Confederation
20 Francs 1908 B "Vreneli"
Gold$390-150Coin photoCoin photo
Switzerland, Confederation
50 Francs 1959 B
Gold$55,000-01Coin photoCoin photo
Switzerland, Confederation
10 Francs 1912 B "Vreneli"
Gold$240-085Coin photoCoin photo
Switzerland, Confederation
20 Francs 1887 B
Gold$150,000-04Coin photoCoin photo
Switzerland, Confederation
20 Francs 1902 B "Vreneli"
Gold$520-071Coin photoCoin photo
Switzerland, Confederation
20 Francs 1906 B "Vreneli"
Gold$470-047Coin photoCoin photo
Switzerland, Confederation
20 Francs 1925 B "Vreneli"
Gold$390-169Coin photoCoin photo
Switzerland, Confederation
50 Francs 1955 B
Gold--00Coin photoCoin photo
Switzerland, Confederation
20 Francs 1888 B
Gold$9,000-2213Coin photoCoin photo
Switzerland, Confederation
20 Francs 1949 B "Vreneli"
Gold$610-1307Coin photoCoin photo
Switzerland, Confederation
20 Francs 1899 B "Vreneli"
Gold$400-049Coin photoCoin photo
Switzerland, Confederation
25 francs 1955 B
Gold$47,000-01Coin photoCoin photo
Switzerland, Confederation
20 Francs 1922 B "Vreneli"
Gold$560-0198Coin photoCoin photo
Switzerland, Confederation
20 Francs 1889 B
Gold$560-2118Coin photoCoin photo
Switzerland, Confederation
20 Francs 1904 B "Vreneli"
Gold$1,600-055Coin photoCoin photo
Switzerland, Confederation
20 Francs 1916 B "Vreneli"
Gold$570-089Coin photoCoin photo
Switzerland, Confederation
20 Francs 1927 B "Vreneli"
Gold$540-1369Coin photoCoin photo
Switzerland, Confederation
20 Francs 1947 B "Vreneli"
Gold$500-3475Coin photoCoin photo
Switzerland, Confederation
20 Francs 1914 B "Vreneli"
Gold$560-187Coin photoCoin photo
Switzerland, Confederation
20 Francs 1895 B
Gold$550-2134Coin photoCoin photo
Switzerland, Confederation
20 Francs 1911 B "Vreneli"
Gold$460-054Coin photoCoin photo
Switzerland, Confederation
50 Francs 1958 B
Gold--00Coin photoCoin photo
Switzerland, Confederation
20 Francs 1896 B
Gold$630-4406Coin photoCoin photo
Switzerland, Confederation
20 Francs 1897 B "Vreneli". Small cross countermark
Gold$170,000-05Coin photoCoin photo
Switzerland, Confederation
20 Francs 1883
Gold$550-1308Coin photoCoin photo
Switzerland, Confederation
20 Francs 1900 B "Vreneli"
Gold$400-054Coin photoCoin photo
Switzerland, Confederation
20 Francs 1912 B "Vreneli"
Gold$590-067Coin photoCoin photo
Switzerland, Confederation
25 francs 1958 B
Gold--00Coin photoCoin photo
Switzerland, Confederation
20 Francs 1891 B
Gold$540-199Coin photoCoin photo
Switzerland, Confederation
20 Francs 1910 B "Vreneli"
Gold$610-061Coin photoCoin photo
Switzerland, Confederation
20 Francs 1935 B "Vreneli"
Gold$540-014Coin photoCoin photo
Switzerland, Confederation
20 Francs 1903 B "Vreneli"
Gold$310-035Coin photoCoin photo
Switzerland, Confederation
20 Francs 1926 B "Vreneli"
Gold$1,000-1239Coin photoCoin photo
Switzerland, Confederation
20 Francs 1890 B
Gold$440-0104Coin photoCoin photo
Switzerland, Confederation
20 Francs 1893 B. Small cross countermark
Gold$64,000$68,00006Coin photoCoin photo
Switzerland, Confederation
20 Francs 1905 B "Vreneli"
Gold$470-045Coin photoCoin photo
Switzerland, Confederation
20 Francs 1909 B "Vreneli"
Gold$370-061
