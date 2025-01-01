ШвейцарияПериод:1850-2022 1850-2022
Каталог монет Конфедерации (1850-2022)
Всего добавлено монет: 58
Каталог монетКонфедерация1850-2022
Монеты Конфедерации с ценами и описанием
ФотоОписаниеМеталлСр. ценаUNCСр. ценаPROOFПродажи
Gold$270-1200
Switzerland, Confederation
10 Francs 1913 B "Vreneli"
Gold$250$2903647
Switzerland, Confederation
10 Francs 1922 B "Vreneli"
Gold$490$4200236
Switzerland, Confederation
10 Francs 1911 B "Vreneli"
Gold$520-181
Switzerland, Confederation
20 Francs 1913 B "Vreneli"
Gold$540-2291
Switzerland, Confederation
20 Francs 1930 B "Vreneli"
Gold$13,000$13,0001295
Switzerland, Confederation
100 Francs 1925 B "Vreneli"
Gold$85,000-04
Switzerland, Confederation
20 Francs 1895 B. Small cross countermark
Gold$550-091
Switzerland, Confederation
20 Francs 1897 B "Vreneli"
Gold$530-091
Switzerland, Confederation
20 Francs 1898 B "Vreneli"
Gold$290-0158
Switzerland, Confederation
10 Francs 1915 B "Vreneli"
Gold$490-2217
Switzerland, Confederation
20 Francs 1886
Gold$44,000-01
Switzerland, Confederation
25 francs 1959 B
Gold$240-093
Switzerland, Confederation
10 Francs 1914 B "Vreneli"
Gold$390-150
Switzerland, Confederation
20 Francs 1908 B "Vreneli"
Gold$55,000-01
Switzerland, Confederation
50 Francs 1959 B
Gold$240-085
Switzerland, Confederation
10 Francs 1912 B "Vreneli"
Gold$150,000-04
Switzerland, Confederation
20 Francs 1887 B
Gold$520-071
Switzerland, Confederation
20 Francs 1902 B "Vreneli"
Gold$470-047
Switzerland, Confederation
20 Francs 1906 B "Vreneli"
Gold$390-169
Switzerland, Confederation
20 Francs 1925 B "Vreneli"
Gold--00
Switzerland, Confederation
50 Francs 1955 B
Gold$9,000-2213
Switzerland, Confederation
20 Francs 1888 B
Gold$610-1307
Switzerland, Confederation
20 Francs 1949 B "Vreneli"
Gold$400-049
Switzerland, Confederation
20 Francs 1899 B "Vreneli"
Gold$47,000-01
Switzerland, Confederation
25 francs 1955 B
Gold$560-0198
Switzerland, Confederation
20 Francs 1922 B "Vreneli"
Gold$560-2118
Switzerland, Confederation
20 Francs 1889 B
Gold$1,600-055
Switzerland, Confederation
20 Francs 1904 B "Vreneli"
Gold$570-089
Switzerland, Confederation
20 Francs 1916 B "Vreneli"
Gold$540-1369
Switzerland, Confederation
20 Francs 1927 B "Vreneli"
Gold$500-3475
Switzerland, Confederation
20 Francs 1947 B "Vreneli"
Gold$560-187
Switzerland, Confederation
20 Francs 1914 B "Vreneli"
Gold$550-2134
Switzerland, Confederation
20 Francs 1895 B
Gold$460-054
Switzerland, Confederation
20 Francs 1911 B "Vreneli"
Gold--00
Switzerland, Confederation
50 Francs 1958 B
Gold$630-4406
Switzerland, Confederation
20 Francs 1896 B
Gold$170,000-05
Switzerland, Confederation
20 Francs 1897 B "Vreneli". Small cross countermark
Gold$550-1308
Switzerland, Confederation
20 Francs 1883
Gold$400-054
Switzerland, Confederation
20 Francs 1900 B "Vreneli"
Gold$590-067
Switzerland, Confederation
20 Francs 1912 B "Vreneli"
Gold--00
Switzerland, Confederation
25 francs 1958 B
Gold$540-199
Switzerland, Confederation
20 Francs 1891 B
Gold$610-061
Switzerland, Confederation
20 Francs 1910 B "Vreneli"
Gold$540-014
Switzerland, Confederation
20 Francs 1935 B "Vreneli"
Gold$310-035
Switzerland, Confederation
20 Francs 1903 B "Vreneli"
Gold$1,000-1239
Switzerland, Confederation
20 Francs 1926 B "Vreneli"
Gold$440-0104
Switzerland, Confederation
20 Francs 1890 B
Gold$64,000$68,00006
Switzerland, Confederation
20 Francs 1893 B. Small cross countermark
Gold$470-045
Switzerland, Confederation
20 Francs 1905 B "Vreneli"
Gold$370-061
Switzerland, Confederation
20 Francs 1909 B "Vreneli"
