flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

Coins catalog of Ernest II (1845-1870)

Total added coins: 48

Period of Ernest II
Coin catalogErnest II1845-1870
coinSilver
coinCopper
coinCommemorative
Year of the coin

Prices of coins of Ernest II

PhotoDescriptionMetalAv. priceUNCAv. pricePROOFSales
Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
Thaler 1848 F
Silver$170-064Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
1/6 Thaler 1848 F
Silver$180-044Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
1 Groschen 1865 B
Silver$130$290014Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
Thaler 1862 B
Silver$370-0109Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
1/2 Groschen 1868 B
Silver$95$26008Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
1/2 Groschen 1858 F
Silver$110-020Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
1/2 Groschen 1870 B
Silver$70-05Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
1/2 Groschen 1855 F
Silver$120-05Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
2 Groschen 1855 F
Silver$110-018Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
2 Groschen 1851 F
Silver$140-02Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
2 Thaler 1854 F
Silver$2,000-189Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
2 Thaler 1847 F
Silver$2,700-090Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
Thaler 1864 B
Silver$260-0128Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
1 Groschen 1855 F
Silver$110-08Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
1 Pfennig 1852 F
Copper$40-01Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
1 Groschen 1870 B
Silver$65-04Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
Thaler 1846 F
Silver$170-070Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
1 Pfennig 1865 B
Copper$95-08Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
2 Groschen 1858 F
Silver$210-09Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
1/6 Thaler 1869 B "25 years of the reign of Ernst II"
Silver$75$200168Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
1/2 Groschen 1851 F
Silver$140-09Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
1/6 Thaler 1864 B
Silver$120$490048Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
2 Groschen 1868 B
Silver$100$36009Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
1/6 Thaler 1855 F
Silver$170-014Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
1 Groschen 1868 B
Silver$100-02Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
2 Groschen 1870 B
Silver$120-012Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
Thaler 1851 F
Silver$600-012Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
1 Groschen 1858 F
Silver$90-09Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
2 Pfennig 1856 F
Copper$50-013Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
1 Groschen 1847 F
Silver$280-011Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
2 Pfennig 1852 F
Copper$4-02Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
2 Groschen 1847 F
Silver$160-09Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
1/6 Thaler 1845 F
Silver$210-025Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
2 Pfennig 1847 F
Copper$160$480011Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
2 Groschen 1865 B
Silver$100-020Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
Thaler 1870 B
Silver$150-093Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
1 Groschen 1851 F
Silver$150-09Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
Thaler 1869 B "25 years of the reign of Ernst II"
Silver$230$5802335Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
1 Pfennig 1856 F
Copper$110-07Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
2 Pfennig 1851 F
Copper$50$520012Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
1 Pfennig 1851 F
Copper$75-05Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
1 Pfennig 1868 B
Copper$160$150012Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
1 Pfennig 1847 F
Copper$90-05Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
Thaler 1852 F
Silver$250-036Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
2 Pfennig 1868 B
Copper$50$140013Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
1/6 Thaler 1852 F
Silver$190-017Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
2 Pfennig 1870 B
Copper$80$330011Coin photoCoin photo
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II
1 Pfennig 1870 B
Copper$15-03
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Saxe-Coburg and GothaAll Saxe-Coburg and Gotha coinsSaxe-Coburg and Gotha gold coinsSaxe-Coburg and Gotha silver coinsNumismatic auctions