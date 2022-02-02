2 Pfennig 1847 F (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1847 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 6881 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place July 4, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (2) AU (3) XF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) Service PCGS (2)