Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870
2 Pfennig 1847 F (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight2,7 - 3,5 g
- Diameter20 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC129,648
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
- PeriodErnest II
- Denomination2 Pfennig
- Year1847
- RulerErnest II (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintDresden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1847 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 6881 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place July 4, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerStephen Album
DateDecember 6, 2021
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 100 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections