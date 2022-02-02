flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

2 Pfennig 1847 F (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1847 F - Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IIReverse 2 Pfennig 1847 F - Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight2,7 - 3,5 g
  • Diameter20 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC129,648

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest II
  • Denomination2 Pfennig
  • Year1847
  • RulerErnest II (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1847 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 6881 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place July 4, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1847 F at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
186 $
Price in auction currency 165 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1847 F at auction Stephen Album - December 6, 2021
SellerStephen Album
DateDecember 6, 2021
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 100 USD
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1847 F at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
SellerGrün
DateMay 11, 2021
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******

Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1847 F at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
SellerGrün
DateJune 19, 2020
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1847 F at auction Stephen Album - May 4, 2020
SellerStephen Album
DateMay 4, 2020
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1847 F at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
SellerWAG
DateDecember 8, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******

Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1847 F at auction Künker - October 9, 2019
SellerKünker
DateOctober 9, 2019
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******

Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1847 F at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJuly 7, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******

Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1847 F at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
SellerKünker
DateJuly 5, 2017
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******

Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1847 F at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
******

Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1847 F at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******


