Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

2 Pfennig 1852 F (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1852 F - Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IIReverse 2 Pfennig 1852 F - Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II

Photo by: KM NUMIS

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight2,7 - 3,5 g
  • Diameter20 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC145,500

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest II
  • Denomination2 Pfennig
  • Year1852
  • RulerErnest II (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1852 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 499 sold at the Attica Auctions auction for EUR 14. Bidding took place March 27, 2024.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1852 F at auction Wójcicki - October 5, 2024
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1852 F at auction Wójcicki - October 5, 2024
SellerWójcicki
DateOctober 5, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1852 F at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1852 F at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
SellerKM NUMIS
DateJune 12, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 100 CZK

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
