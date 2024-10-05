Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870
2 Pfennig 1852 F (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight2,7 - 3,5 g
- Diameter20 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC145,500
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
- PeriodErnest II
- Denomination2 Pfennig
- Year1852
- RulerErnest II (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintDresden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1852 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 499 sold at the Attica Auctions auction for EUR 14. Bidding took place March 27, 2024.
Сondition
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
