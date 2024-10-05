2 Pfennig 1852 F (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Pfennig 1852 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 499 sold at the Attica Auctions auction for EUR 14. Bidding took place March 27, 2024.

Сondition XF (1) VF (1)