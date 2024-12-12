flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

2 Groschen 1868 B (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II)

Obverse 2 Groschen 1868 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IIReverse 2 Groschen 1868 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,300)
  • Weight3,221 g
  • Pure silver (0,0311 oz) 0,9663 g
  • Diameter22 mm
  • EdgeDecorative
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC30,000

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest II
  • Denomination2 Groschen
  • Year1868
  • RulerErnest II (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1868 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Ernest II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2106 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place February 15, 2020.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1868 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 12, 2024
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1868 B at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
SellerGrün
DateMay 11, 2021
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
268 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1868 B at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 16, 2020
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1868 B at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
SellerGrün
DateNovember 18, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1868 B at auction Höhn - June 6, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateJune 6, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1868 B at auction Möller - June 1, 2015
SellerMöller
DateJune 1, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1868 B at auction Höhn - March 1, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateMarch 1, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1868 B at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1868 B at auction Künker - June 19, 2000
SellerKünker
DateJune 19, 2000
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Groschen 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

